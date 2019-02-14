DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Firefighters are working to put out a large fire at an office complex at 4151 Memorial Drive on DeKalb County.
The fire broke out Thursday afternoon at Kensington Office Park. It's unclear if anyone was in the building when the fire started.
Smoke is visible all over metro Atlanta as crews battle the blaze. A plume of smoke is visible as far as Peachtree DeKalb Airport.
Two eastbound lanes of Memorial Drive are blocked.
NewsChopper 2 is headed to the scene to gather more information.
Office complex fire on Memorial Dr. at Covington Hwy. in Decatur. Two eastbound lanes on Memorial blocked. Not a huge #ATLtraffic issue, but is a huge 🔥 Updates: @wsbradio @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/aaAttUPvQX— Fireball Turnbull (@DougTurnbull) February 14, 2019
We'll have a LIVE report from Channel 2 Action News at 5 p.m.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}