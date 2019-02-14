9 arrested at rundown house near elementary school on meth, other charges

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A routine traffic stop near a rundown house led to a mass arrest in Cherokee County, officials said.
Deputies said they arrested nine people in the house on a variety of charges, including keeping a disorderly house and drug possession.
Deputies initially trailed someone to the house to ticket them for running a stop sign. The homeowner agreed to allow them into what seemed like a "drug flop house."
"Drugs on several people who were inside the home. Everyone there either had drugs on them who were charged with keeping a disorderly house," Sgt. Jay Baker said. "It's not far from Oak Grove Elementary School and we want this to be a safe area and a safe neighborhood."
Channel 2's Tom Regan learned neighbors have been complaining about the house that has a Jacuzzi tub in the front yard for a long time.
Why the homeowner says the illegal activity is not his fault, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.
TRENDING STORIES:
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}