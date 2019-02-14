  • 9 arrested at rundown house near elementary school on meth, other charges

    By: Tom Regan

    Updated:

    CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A routine traffic stop near a rundown house led to a mass arrest in Cherokee County, officials said.

    Deputies said they arrested nine people in the house on a variety of charges, including keeping a disorderly house and drug possession.

    Deputies initially trailed someone to the house to ticket them for running a stop sign. The homeowner agreed to allow them into what seemed like a "drug flop house."

    "Drugs on several people who were inside the home. Everyone there either had drugs on them who were charged with keeping a disorderly house," Sgt. Jay Baker said. "It's not far from Oak Grove Elementary School and we want this to be a safe area and a safe neighborhood."

    Channel 2's Tom Regan learned neighbors have been complaining about the house that has a Jacuzzi tub in the front yard for a long time.

    Why the homeowner says the illegal activity is not his fault, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    TRENDING STORIES:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories