58-year-old man with dementia missing for more than a week after leaving home

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News learned there is an urgent search for a man who recently disppeared from his Locust Grove home in Henry County. Timothy Osborne, 58, was last seen Tuesday, Feb. 5.
Osborne has been suffering from early-onset dementia for a decade and his family told Channel 2's Rikki Klaus they're worried sick. Osborne’s wife said the man hasn't taken his medication in days.
Family members are currently on boats and ATVs, and they're walking through wooded areas searching for clues.
Police call the disappearance a "critical case."
