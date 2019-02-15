ATLANTA - One person was killed early Friday morning in Buckhead when a vehicle crashed into a brick mailbox and flipped.
According to police, officers were called to the scene on West Paces Ferry Road near Randall Mill Road around 3:40 a.m.
“Upon arrival, officers observed that the vehicle appeared to have left the roadway, struck a brick mailbox and overturned,” Atlanta Police Officer Jarius Daugherty told our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com.
The driver was the only person in the car. They’re not going to be identified until the family is notified, according to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s office.
Daugherty said it appears speed played a factor in the crash.
West Paces Ferry Road was closed while police investigated and cleared the crash. It has since reopened.
Our investigative partners at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and AJC.com contributed to this report.
