Another small earthquake reported in Gwinnett County near Lake Lanier

BUFORD, Ga. — For the second time in three days, an small earthquake was reported in metro Atlanta.

The earthquake happened in Buford on Sunday night just after 8:30 p.m., according to United States Geological Survey.

USGS said this earthquake was 2.0 in magnitude and 1.3 kilometers in depth, according to USGS.

Late Thursday night, a 2.5 magnitude earthquake was recorded in Buford. Both of these earthquakes happened a short distance from Lake Lanier.

Most earthquakes less than 3.0 magnitude are typically not felt, according to Severe Weather Team 2.

There have not been any reports of injuries or damages following the earthquake.

