2 men arrested for shoplifting from Atlanta Dollar Tree, fighting with officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested two men accused of shoplifting early Sunday morning after one of them scuffled with an officer.

On Sunday, June 9, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree store at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW to a report of a burglar inside a business.

When officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the store with a bookbag.

An officer tried to stop the suspect, but the man with the bookbag fought with the officer.

The officer used his Taser on the suspect and arrested him.

A witness told officers the description of a second man and they were able to capture him at a nearby gas station.

Both men had stolen merchandise from Dollar Tree and were charged.

Police did not identify the two men.

