2 men arrested for shoplifting from Atlanta Dollar Tree, fighting with officer

ATLANTA — Atlanta police arrested two men accused of shoplifting early Sunday morning after one of them scuffled with an officer.
On Sunday, June 9, at around 4 a.m., officers were dispatched to the Dollar Tree store at 906 Ralph D. Abernathy Blvd. SW to a report of a burglar inside a business.
When officers arrived, they saw a man leaving the store with a bookbag.
An officer tried to stop the suspect, but the man with the bookbag fought with the officer.
The officer used his Taser on the suspect and arrested him.
A witness told officers the description of a second man and they were able to capture him at a nearby gas station.
Both men had stolen merchandise from Dollar Tree and were charged.
Police did not identify the two men.
