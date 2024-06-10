Some professionals say Georgia’s film industry is on the decline

ATLANTA — Georgia’s film industry has started to slow down.

The sluggish start to 2024 comes on the heels of last year’s writers’ and actors’ strike.

Channel 2′s Elizabeth Rawlins spoke to actors and professionals in the industry who have witnessed the decline first-hand.

It’s estimated there are nearly 40% fewer productions in Georgia this year compared to last year.

Atlanta makeup artist Carla Vanessa Wallace is currently working on a set in metro Atlanta but said work this year has been hard to come by.

“I know people who have lost their homes. I know people who have lost their cars, who have had to downsize or get roommates,” she said. “And when you are in the union, sometimes you are concerned about your benefits.”

“It’s pretty much nationwide,” location manager and producer David Luse said. “A lot of people think the strike is over and are back to work. But 60 – 70 percent of us are not back to work.”

The good news is that some people say things are starting to bounce back.

“We are doing better than probably New York or California,” Luse said.

