Georgia police sergeant identified as suspect in apparent DeKalb murder-suicide

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police have released the identities of two men involved in a murder-suicide.

The victim has been identified as Christian Chestnut, 37, and the suspect has been identified as Michael Durieux, 38. DKPD said Durieux was a Reserve Sergeant with the Fort Valley Police Department.

On Friday, just before 7:30 p.m., officers were called to Rainbow Drive regarding a person shot.

When they arrived, they found Chestnut suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Witnesses told police that a second man, later identified as Durieux, had been involved and drove away in a black sedan.

Channel 2 Action News learned that the sedan was then involved in a traffic crash on Candler Road.

After crashing, that’s when officers found Durieux dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

DeKalb officials said Chestnut was targeted by Durieux.

DKPD told Channel 2 Action News on Saturday that there was an argument between the two men, which turned into a shooting.

According to DeKalb County officials, Durieux was off duty at the time of the incident and was driving his personal vehicle.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the Fort Valley Police Department for more information regarding Durieux.

