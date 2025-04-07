Union City woman says tree crashing onto home ‘like nothing I ever heard’

UNION CITY, Ga. — Margo Young says it’s a sound she’ll never forget when a tree came crashing down on her neighbor’s house Sunday afternoon as severe storms rolled through her Union City neighborhood.

“It sounded like nothing I ever heard,” Young told Channel 2’s Michael Doudna.

Young said it was mid-afternoon when the wind kicked up and caused the tree to crash on the home.

“I heard a loud bang,” Young said.

The tree took our power as it crashed on the roof.

“I thought right away I’m going to the bathtub because we had that tornado threat,” Young said.

Thankfully, no one was hurt, and the severe weather moved on.

Elsewhere in northeast Atlanta, heavy rains flooded parts of Piedmont Road.

Holly Ulbrich was thinking she would take a quick trip to the store when she found a road, sidewalk, and more covered in water.

“It’s a bit more of an adventure than I planned on,” Ulbrich said. “I’m soaked up to about the ankles.”

The flooded roadway caused a car to get stuck and towed while forcing some folks to find alternate routes.

Young said this is the second time the tree fell on her neighbor’s home. The owner of the property says it is a city tree that they have asked to get removed.

