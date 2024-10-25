Roofer stole $36,000 from Gwinnett families, but he already had more serious charges against him

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A roofer who was already facing charges in Troup County is now facing more charges in Gwinnett County after investigators say he stole thousands of dollars from families.

Thomas Bouhan is accused of stealing almost $36,000 from victims in Gwinnett County, according to police.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson is digging into Bouhan’s criminal history, LIVE on Channel 2 Action News at 5:00 p.m.

Bouhan was first arrested in Troup County in November on theft charges.

He was arrested again about a month later, he was again arrested in Troup County on RICO and elder abuse charges before bonding out.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group