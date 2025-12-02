2 found dead at Gwinnett County home

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department said there is a homicide investigation underway at a home in Lawrenceville.

Officers arrived at the home and found two people dead inside.

The people found dead are an as-yet unidentified man and woman, according to police.

No further details were available.

