VIDEO: Suspected DUI driver tries to run after crashing into Gwinnett County police car

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he crashed into a Gwinnett County patrol car along Interstate 85 last month.

On Nov. 10, just before 3:45 a.m., Gwinnett County Police Lt. Kinney parked his patrol car on I-85NB while working a traffic construction detail.

Dashcam and bodycam video released by the police shows Lt. Kinney’s patrol car being hit from behind while parked with its blue lights on, blocking an exit ramp.

Officer Dickens, who was nearby, responded to help with the crash.

The GCPD said as Dickens returned to his patrol car to retrieve his traffic vest, the driver, identified as Tyrone Letnom, tried to run away from the crash.

Letnom was later arrested and charged with DUI, hit and run, obstruction, following too close, failure to obey a person directing traffic, no insurance, and suspended registration.

Fortunately, Kinney was not seriously injured in the accident, despite the impact on his patrol car, according to officials.

