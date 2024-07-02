Over and out! Duluth cop shares heartwarming sign off for K9 after 6 years of service

DULUTH, Ga. — After years of dedication, a Duluth K9 was honored with a touching final radio call.

On Monday, K9 Clodo officially hung up his leash. The Duluth Police Department celebrated Clodo as he officially entered retirement after six years of service or 42 years in dog age.

Clodo’s handler, Corp. Byung Kang shared the final recall on Facebook.

“You made sure your partner made it home safely every night,” the dispatcher said. “Your presence will be greatly missed. So, enjoy being a dog.”

Clodo had an impressive resumé with 356 deployments.

The department said Clodo has been an incredible asset to the Duluth community in keeping it safe.

“We wish Clodo a happy and well-deserved retirement with his handler, Corporal Byung Kang. Enjoy your well-earned rest, Clodo,” the department said.

