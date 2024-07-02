Photos released of masked man accused of attacking woman on trail in Peachtree City

PEACHTREE CITY, Ga. — Peachtree City police have shared new photos of a person of interest in an incident that occurred last month.

According to police, On June 14, around 6:30 p.m., a woman was walking on one of the city’s cart paths. A teenage boy in a mask approached and attacked her.

“She did fight back and remove his mask during the struggle,” police said.

The woman told police that the man then ran into the entrance of the The Greens at Braelinn apartment complex nearby.

Police said they believed the motive was robbery.

On Monday, police released photos of the teenager in connection to the attack.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Det. Jeff Liebert at 770-632-4047 or via email.

