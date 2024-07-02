Jamie Foxx says Atlanta hospitalization started with ‘bad headache,’ can’t remember anything else

Actor, musician and TV host Jamie Foxx opened up more about the moments before he was hospitalized in Atlanta.

Foxx was rushed to an Atlanta hospital back in April 2023 for an illness that he and his team haven’t made public yet. Foxx had been in town filming “Back in Action” for Netflix.

Since then, the actor has released limited information about his time in the hospital, but Foxx revealed this week that everything started with a “bad headache.”

“Look, April 11th last year...Bad headache. I asked my boy for an Advil,” Foxx told a crowd in Phoenix. “I was gone for 20 days. I don’t remember anything.”

Foxx said he was told that his sister and daughter took him to see two doctors in Atlanta. One gave him a cortisone shot.

“The next doctor said something’s going on up there,” Foxx said pointing to his head. “...But I won’t say it on camera.”

Foxx spent a few weeks in the hospital here in Atlanta before he moved to a rehab facility in Chicago and was released in May.

In December, Foxx surprised the crowd at Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television to accept an award.

“I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus,’” Foxx said ending his speech.

Foxx returned to Atlanta to finish filming “Back in Action” with Cameron Diaz, Glenn Close, Kyle Chandler and Andrew Scott. Netflix expects to release the film on Nov. 15, 2024.

