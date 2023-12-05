‘I cherish every single minute’: Jamie Foxx gets emotional speaking about Atlanta hospitalization

ATLANTA — Jamie Foxx made a surprise appearance Monday night and spoke about his health scare and hospital stay here in Atlanta in April.

Foxx, 55, has yet to disclose what exactly happened to him, but told the audience at the Critics Choice Association’s Celebration of Cinema and Television: Honoring Black, Latino and AAPI Achievements that he’s “been through some things.”

“It feels good to be here. I cherish every single minute now. Its different. Its beyond,” Foxx said.

Jamie Foxx makes a surprise emotional appearance at the Critics Choice Celebration of Cinema & Television. @iamjamiefoxx #jamiefoxx #criticschoice #cccelebration pic.twitter.com/MzzqruWqRf — Critics Choice Awards (@CriticsChoice) December 5, 2023

Foxx accepted the Vanguard Award Monday night for his performance in “The Burial.” He received a standing ovation as he was across the stage.

“It’s crazy, I couldn’t do that six months ago. I couldn’t actually walk,” he said.

The actor was hospitalized in Atlanta on April 10. He had been here finishing a Netflix movie called “Back in Action.”

RELATED STORIES:

Foxx spent a few weeks in the hospital before moving to a rehab facility in Chicago.

“I wouldn’t wish what I went through on my worst enemy, because it’s tough when you almost... When it’s almost over, when you see the tunnel,” Foxx said. “I saw the tunnel. I didn’t see the light. It was hot in that tunnel, so I didn’t know where I was going. S***, am I going to the right place? I seen the devil goin ‘C’mon, now.’”

Foxx also thanked his friends and family for their love and support through his recovery, as well as keep the whole process private.

“My sister and my daughter were so great at not letting anybody know anything that happened,” Foxx said.

“I want to say six months ago I couldn’t fathom that this could happen or that I would be here, but as I walk up here to this microphone and get this Vanguard Award, all I can say is ‘Lord, have mercy, Jesus,’” Foxx said ending his speech.

RELATED NEWS:

Jamie Foxx's daughter says father has been out of Atlanta hospital "for weeks"

©2023 Cox Media Group