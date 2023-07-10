Jamie Foxx spotted in new video cruising on yacht months after hospitalization in Atlanta

CHICAGO — New video shows Jamie Foxx’ first public appearance since he was hospitalized in Atlanta earlier this year.

The video obtained by TMZ shows Foxx cruising on a yacht down the Chicago River and waving to fans. Foxx has been recovering at a rehabilitation center following his health scare in Atlanta, according to reports.

Foxx had to be treated for a “medical complication” on April 13. The 55-year-old was in town filming a new movie “Back in Action,” a Netflix comedy that also stars Glenn Close and Cameron Diaz.

A few weeks later, he posted a message on his Instagram account thanking fans for their support. Foxx’s daughter Corrine went to social media in May to address the rumors around her father’s health.

“Update from family: Sad to see how the media runs wild. My Dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone’s prayers and support!”

Foxx and his representatives have not confirmed any other details about his health scare.

Jamie Foxx recovering after ‘medical complication,’ daughter says The actor was in Atlanta filming a movie.

