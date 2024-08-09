Officers search for man who took expensive gardening tools from Gwinnett shed

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are looking for a man accused of stealing several gardening appliances from a shed in Lilburn.

Officers say that on July 28, a man broke into the shed behind a house on Harmony Grove.

The suspect stole a Hitachi weed eater, a Hitachi air compressor, a Makita blower and a reciprocating saw, according to police.

Police said the suspect was also seen trying to enter a nearby home on the same night.

Officers described the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.

