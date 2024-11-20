Officers ask for help solving murder of Gwinnett teen at house party

GRAYSON, Ga. — Gwinnett County police are continuing to ask for help identifying the killer of a teen who was shot to death at a house party.

Shania Green was killed at a house party on Chance Lane in Grayson just after 1 a.m. on Dec.29 When officers got to the scene, they found evidence of a party and Green dead from a gunshot wound.

“She was known for her beautiful infectious smile and her laughter. She had such a positive energy that she brought everywhere she went. On most days you could find her lovingly taking care of her 7-month-old son or spending time with family,” family members said on GoFundMe. " Shania just turned 18 years old last month in November. She was just figuring out who she was as a young lady and as a new mother, navigating life with grace, compassion and kindness.”

Detectives said solving this case would help bring closure to Green’s family.

Now nearing, the one-year anniversary of Green’s death, officers are asking anyone with information about her death to come forward.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment, in this case, by calling Crime Stoppers at 404.577.8477.

