Woman found shot to death after house party at Gwinnett County home, police say

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Detectives are investigating after a woman was found shot to death after a house party at a Gwinnett County home.

Police said they responded to a home on Chance Lane in Grayson just after 1 a.m. They found what appeared to be a house party and a woman dead on the scene.

They also did not say if they have identified a suspect or if anyone has been taken into custody.

A photo from the scene showed crime scene tape strung up outside a large, two-story home.

We’re working to learn more details about this developing story, for Channel 2 Action News starting at Noon.

