‘I’m scared every day.’ 2 out 3 GA teachers say they have been victims of violence by students

ATLANTA — A majority of teachers who responded to an exclusive Channel 2 Action News survey say they have considered quitting their jobs because of concerns about their safety in the classroom.

We surveyed nearly 1,000 participants here in Georgia and more than 8,000 nationwide. The survey gave us a statistically sound look at what teachers are experiencing. Two out of three people told us they had been the victim of a violent attack by a student.

Channel 2 investigative reporter Justin Gray spoke with teachers across the state, giving them an opportunity to anonymously share their opinions.

“To be honest, I’m scared every day out of my mind,” a metro teacher who wanted to remain anonymous said.

We found 61% of Georgia teachers who took the survey say they’ve considered quitting or retiring because of violence against teachers.

