‘Help is on the way.’ But it was too late – why neighbors say metro 911 system is taking too long

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Channel 2 Action News is investigating complaints of fire response delays in DeKalb County after two house fires in Brookhaven.

Some families told Channel 2 investigative reporter Sophia Choi that the 911 system is to blame.

The system works great when it involves police response, but when it comes to a fire some families say the system is a failure because their calls go to a middleman.

People who live in Brookhaven are part of what’s called the Chattahoochee River 911 Authority, or Chatt Comm, sharing services with three other cities: Dunwoody, Johns Creek, and Sandy Springs.

Each city has its own police department and can share resources during an emergency.

But two of the cities, Brookhaven and Dunwoody, rely on DeKalb County for fire services, essentially making Chatt Comm the middleman during a fire emergency.

Neighbors say it’s taking too long to get help when seconds matter.

