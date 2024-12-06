Mystery illness that killed dogs at Gwinnett County Animal Shelter identified

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Animal Shelter has identified a mystery illness after three dogs died there last week.

Officials say there was an outbreak of Streptococcus zooepidemicus, known as Strep Zoo, at the shelter.

To help prevent it from spreading, the Bill Atkinson Animal Welfare Center will be closed until Dec. 17.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

The county says that strep zoo can be transferred between animals and humans, but human cases are very rare.

Earlier this week, Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson reported that the animal shelter was pausing all adoptions at the facility while they investigated the illness.

Since Friday, Nov. 29, three dogs died at the facility. The staff says the deaths were sudden, unassisted and mysterious.

TRENDING STORIES:

The county says symptoms in dogs include severe respiratory distress, nasal discharge, vomiting and rapid decline in health within 24 to 48 hours. It can be treated with antibiotics, but if not caught early enough, it can be deadly.

Sick, injured or aggressive animals will still be taken in at the facility.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2024 Cox Media Group