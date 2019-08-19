  • Metro prosecutor has warning for Walmart: Cut crime or get out

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Channel 2 Action News has learned that the Gwinnett County solicitor is sending a warning to consumer giant Walmart to clean up the crime in their stores or they can get out.

    Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Tony Thomas has been gathering crime statistics from across the county and has learned in just one case, the city of Lilburn shows 70 % of all shoplifting cases in the city come from one Walmart.

