Ronald Acuna benched mid-game for not running out hit

ATLANTA - The Braves benched Ronald Acuna in the fifth inning of Sunday’s matinee against the Dodgers after the All-Star outfielder didn’t run out a hit.
In the third inning, Acuna appeared to have a two-run homer. He stood and admired the ball, which ultimately bounced off the wall instead of landing in the seats.
Acuna ended up at first base, while Max Fried, who was at second, got stuck at third rather than running home. It was a sequence of baserunning blunders for a team usually smart and aggressive in that department.
Making matters worse, Acuna tried to steal second — which would’ve notched his 30-30 season — and was thrown out. Manager Brian Snitker spoke with Acuna in the dugout stairs in the fourth inning, electing to remove him from the game.
Rafael Ortega shifted over the center and Adam Duvall entered the game in left field after Acuna was pulled.
