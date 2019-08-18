  • Firefighter allegedly shot deer without license on city property, officials say

    By: Tom Jones

    Updated:

    CHATTAHOOCHEE HILLS, Ga. - A city of Chattahoochee Hills firefighter is under investigation after he allegedly shot and killed a deer without a license on city property while on duty.

    The city manager confirmed to Channel 2’s Tom Jones that the investigation is underway because the firefighter was not supposed to have a gun on city property.

    The Department of Natural Resources is also investigating the incident.

