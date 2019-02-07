  • Man suspected of being in the US illegally accused of hitting, killing pedestrian

    By: Tony Thomas

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - A driver accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian and leaving the scene faced a judge Thursday. 

    The accident happened Monday night around 10 p.m. in Duluth.  

    Police said Damian Burgos, 44, hit a man on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard. Darwin Dixon, 61, died at the scene. 
    Burgos was arrested Tuesday and admitted to hitting the man with his car. 

    Police said Burgos was in the country illegally and driving without a license. 

    Channel 2's Tony Thomas was in the Gwinnett County courthouse, where he learned that Burgos had no previous record.  

