Man continues to recover after severe dog attack

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - For the first time, we’re hearing from a Chinese immigrant who says he loves Americans after complete strangers tried to save him from a dog attack.
Monday afternoon two loose dogs attacked three people along Five Forks Trickum Road in Lawrenceville.
Zhongkai Mao was severely injured and continues to recover at Grady Memorial Hospital.
"On the way back from the park to the home suddenly two huge dogs jumped on him and started biting all over on him,” his daughter Xiaohong Davis told Channel 2’s Lauren Pozen.
Pozen spoke with Mao as well, with his daughter translating. She’s putting together that interview for the Channel 2 Action News Nightbeat at 11 p.m.
Zhongkai Mao is recovering after being severely attacked by dogs in Gwinnett County. His injuries are so bad, we can’t even show you some of them. The surprise help from strangers has him grateful tonight. Hear from him at 11. #nightbeat pic.twitter.com/ycNoYGlHJE— Lauren Pozen WSB (@LaurenPozenWSB) April 7, 2018
