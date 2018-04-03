Loose dogs attack 3 people, 1 man injured 'from head to toe'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two dogs got loose from their owner’s home and attacked three people in Lawrenceville on Monday.
One of the victims was left with serious injuries “from head to toe,” according to a witness.
The incident led to the dog owner being cited by Gwinnett County Animal Welfare officers and the dogs being euthanized.
