  • Loose dogs attack 3 people, 1 man injured 'from head to toe'

    By: Lauren Pozen

    Updated:

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Two dogs got loose from their owner’s home and attacked three people in Lawrenceville on Monday.

    One of the victims was left with serious injuries “from head to toe,” according to a witness.

    The incident led to the dog owner being cited by Gwinnett County Animal Welfare officers and the dogs being euthanized.

    We’re in the neighborhood talking with witnesses who say they were forced to jump in and help, on Channel 2 Action News at 6 p.m.

    Information from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution was used in this report.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Loose dogs attack 3 people, 1 man injured 'from head to toe'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Tear gas used during standoff with knife-wielding suspect at McDonald's

  • Headline Goes Here

    Lawrenceville police find missing woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wife, another man charged with murder months after Gwinnett County man's death

  • Headline Goes Here

    Suspect wanted in stepfather killing was recently arrested for assault