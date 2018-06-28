Man accused in death of woman found dead inside Gwinnett mall appears in court

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The man charged in the death of his girlfriend after someone found her body at a local mall made his first court appearance Thursday.
He also faced the woman's family.
A preliminary hearing was held for Emmett Davis, 21. He is facing murder charges.
Hear from the detective that detailed what happened to the woman before she died, on Channel 2 Action News at 4
He's accused of killing 19-year-old Silling Man. Her body was found at a Gwinnett County mall food court in December.
Man was a student at Georgia State University.
