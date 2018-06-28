  • Man accused in death of woman found dead inside Gwinnett mall appears in court

    By: Tyisha Fernandes

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - The man charged in the death of his girlfriend after someone found her body at a local mall made his first court appearance Thursday. 

    He also faced the woman's family. 

    A preliminary hearing was held for Emmett Davis, 21. He is facing murder charges. 

    He's accused of killing 19-year-old Silling Man. Her body was found at a Gwinnett County mall food court in December.

    Man was a student at Georgia State University.

