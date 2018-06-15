  • Boyfriend charged in death of woman found in Gwinnett Place Mall

    GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An arrest has been made in the death of Silling Man, whose body was found in a vacant restaurant in the Gwinnett Place Mall in December.

    Emmett Davis, 21, has been charged with aggravated assault and felony murder in Man’s death.

    He was dating Man at the time of her death, according to police. No cause of death was immediately available.

    Man’s death had initially been ruled suspicious, but not a homicide. She was found in the back portion of a vacant Subway in the food court of the Duluth mall on December 21, 2017. No signs of trauma were immediately apparent. Man did not have any drugs or a significant amount of alcohol in her system at the time of her death, according to police.

    Detectives began investigating the death as a homicide in the weeks before Davis’s June 14 arrest. The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled her death a homicide in March 2018. 

    Man had been reported missing by her family on October 8, 2017, but returned home the next day. She left home again shortly after, but her family did not report her missing that time. Man worked a retail job at the Michael Kors store at Perimeter Mall through November; she picked up her last check on Nov. 20, 2017. 

    Police believe Davis and Man were living together in hotels near the Gwinnett Place Mall in the weeks between her second disappearance and her death, which is believed to have occurred in early December. She had been dead for at least two weeks when her body was found.

