Man accused of killing Gwinnett County pregnant teen asks for bond again

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The suspect in a pregnant teen’s death is set to appear before a judge Wednesday to ask for his release from jail. Another judge previously granted him bond before he was arrested on new charges.

Mia Campos, 16, was killed in July 2024. Her family found her body in the woods after tracking her phone. Gwinnett County police arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with murder. He was 20 at the time of her death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

In August, a judge granted Monroy a $50,000 bond and allowed him to go home to his family. Earlier this year, police added statutory rape and child molestation to the list of charges, sending him back to jail.

Monroy’s bond hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m.

Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson will be in the courtroom for updates on Channel 2 Action News at 4 p.m.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

©2025 Cox Media Group