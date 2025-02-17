Suspect in 16-year-old’s murder is back in jail. Her father says he’s now waiting for justice

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police have filed new charges against a man accused of killing a pregnant 16-year-old.

Mia Campos was killed in July 2024. Police arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with her murder. Now months after a judge granted him bond, Monroy is now charged with statutory rape and child molestation.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna spoke with Campos’ family after Monroy was taken back to jail.

“My soul is not the same. My mind is not the same,” Edward Campos said.

Seven months after his daughter’s murder, Edward Campos is still left with an empty spot in his home and his heart.

“It’s still hard for me because whenever I come home from work, I still see her walking,” he said.

On July 14, 2024, Mia Campos told her family that she was going to meet the father of her unborn child. She never returned home. Hours later, Campos’ family found her body in a wooded area.

Police arrested Monroy for allegedly lying to officers during the investigation and then upgraded the charge to murder.

In August, a judge grant Monroy a $50,000 bond and allowed him to go home to his family.

But on Thursday, Gwinnett County police filed new charges. Gwinnett County District Attorney’s Office says its special victims unit uncovered new evidence in the case that led to the statutory rape and child molestation charges.

With the new charges, Monroy will need another bond hearing if he wants to get back out of jail.

Campos family told Doudna that they will continue their push for justice. They hope someone is held responsible for the death of Mia and her unborn son.

“He needs to be prepared because justice is coming,” her father said.

©2025 Cox Media Group