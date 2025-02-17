Douglas County child recovering after he was mauled by dogs

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — An 11-year-old Douglas County boy is recovering after being attacked by dogs Thursday evening.

“I saw six dogs coming straight at me,” said Jayden Floyd.

Douglas County Fire said the attack happened around 7:30 p.m. on Ponderosa Trace in Douglas County.

Floyd told Channel 2′s Eryn Rogers he and his older brother, Trey, were playing at their friend’s house when the friend’s dogs got loose. He said one was on his leg, so he pushed it away, and that is when the attack happened.

“I was trying to run away, then they got me on the ground, so I couldn’t run away anymore,” Floyd said.

His brother, Trey, witnessed the entire ordeal. He said he saw a Pitbull latch on to his brother’s arm and start going for his neck, so he jumped in to help.

“I was worried about him,” Trey Floyd said. “I didn’t care if they bit me.”

Trey did get bit. However, it was Jayden that suffered the most severe injuries. He has bite marks, bruises, and gashes on his legs and arms.

His parents said he had to get surgery and now has several stitches.

“He’s feeling every tooth, every rip, every shred,” said Jayden’s father, Cameron Floyd. “As a parent, you don’t think that’s a reality that can happen.”

Cameron Floyd said neighbors rushed to help his son and wrapped him in blankets to keep him warm and stop the bleeding. He said EMS told him

Neighbors say the dogs have been causing issues for years.

They said Douglas County Animal Services has been called to the home before because the dogs have bitten or chased other neighbors.

“I don’t fault the dogs as much,” Cameron Floyd said. “It is learned behavior. It is training… It is knowing how to recall your dogs and knowing your dogs well enough to know they are going to have to be put up.”

The family said Animal Services is handling the case now. To their knowledge, they say three dogs were surrendered, and now they are waiting to see if the dogs will be able to come back.

“I hate that it happened to mine, but what if it happened to somebody else’s,” Cameron Floyd said.

The county said they should have an update on the case in the coming days.

