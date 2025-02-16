Lightning strike sparks fire at home of the Legionaries of Christ

CUMMING, Ga. — Some priests were forced to evacuate their home on Sunday morning after lightning sparked a fire.

Around 4:45 a.m. firefighters were called to the home of the Legionaries of Christ on Woodsong Road in Cumming.

Sunday severe storms left destructive paths across metro Atlanta and Georgia.

Officials said the home sustained a direct hit by a lightning strike, causing the house to become quickly engulfed in flames. The home was completely destroyed.

Most of the community’s 12 priests and RC Mission Corps missionaries were away working in different locations and not home when the fire occurred. Officials said the four priests who were home escaped safely and were helped by nearby neighbors.

The 12 priests that lived there serve in ministry at Pinecrest Academy, St. Brendan the Navigator Parish, and across the Atlanta area.

According to a GoFundMe, one of the priests at home at the time of the fire, Fr. Scott Reilly, LC, Associate Pastor of St. Brendan the Navigator Parish said another priest saw a glow in the ceiling after the lightning strike.

“They realized the house was on fire, called 911, and got everyone out,” Reilly said. “Our neighbors are amazing. They came to our aid right away. We went over to the neighbors right in front of us, who gave us coffee and whatever we needed. They had breakfast for us and were all so kind.”

A GoFundMe has been created to help with clean-up efforts and rebuilding costs. If you would like to donate, click here.

