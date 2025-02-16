Tesla driver accused of firing shots during road rage incident along Cartersville highway

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. — One person suffered minor injuries in a road rage incident that occurred on Valentine’s Day, according to police.

It happened on Friday around 4:10 p.m. in the area of Highway 113 and Euharlee Road.

Cartersville police said officers found a vehicle with the window shot out and a victim with facial cuts caused by shattered glass.

The victim described the other driver, and the CPD and neighboring agencies began searching for the suspect.

Police identified the suspect as Malvin Ariel Fajardo-Perez.

Shortly thereafter, Rockmart police stopped a red late-model Tesla car driven by Fajardo-Perez. During the search of the car, authorities said they found a .45 caliber Glock pistol along with shell casings inside.

Perez was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, reckless conduct, criminal damage to property, and discharging a firearm on a roadway. He is behind bars at the Bartow County Jail pending a bond hearing.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the incident should call the CPD Criminal Investigation Division at 770-387-5690.

