Man allegedly involved in prison drops across GA charged with trafficking meth

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia couple was arrested after deputies said they were trafficking meth.

On Feb. 5, the Georgia Department of Corrections was notified that Jeremiah Shad Garnto, 35, may have been involved in conducting prison drops at multiple prisons across the state.

Johnson County officials said Garnto has a history of conducting prison drops, along with serving time in prison for it. Authorities said they received information that the 35-year-old had a large drone and other items related to prison drops.

The following day, the GDOC, JCSO and other law enforcement agencies went to Garnto’s home on Bill Garnto Road in Johnson County.

Garnto had a Fourth Amendment search waiver to search him and his home, authorities said. During the search of the home, deputies said they found a large plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine (1.5 pounds) in plain sight.

Officials also found a gun stolen in Laurens County, a large drone and another gun.

Charlie Gail Hillis, 30, Garnto’s girlfriend was inside the house during the search.

Hillis is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. Garnto later turned himself into the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office and was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine and possession of a stolen firearm. More charges are pending as the case remains active and ongoing.

“We hope to send a collective message that those involved in illegal activities, particularly those related to drugs and firearms, could face significant consequences,” Sheriff Greg Rowland said.

