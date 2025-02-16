VIDEO: Off-duty deputy arrest wanted suspect after foot chase

LEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia deputy is helping to fight crime, even on his off day.

On Thursday, around 1:20 p.m., Lee County deputies were searching for Anthony “Cade” Tucker. Authorities said Tucker has an active warrant for failure to appear.

When deputies tried to arrest Tucker near Maplewood Court and Philema Road South, he began running toward Ravenwood Court. But his escape was cut short when off-duty Deputy Worley jumped into action and arrested Tucker.

Tucker was booked into the Lee County Jail with his outstanding warrant and another charge of obstruction of a law enforcement officer.

“If you have a warrant, it is possible to peacefully surrender on your warrant without racking up extra charges like obstruction by following lawful commands instead of fleeing. Just an idea…. However, if you do decide to run, it’s probably a good idea to have on a belt and footwear other than slides,” the sheriff’s office said. “We’d like to recognize Deputy Worley for stepping in and assisting in this apprehension—just another example of the dedication and teamwork that defines the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.”

