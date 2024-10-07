Autopsy report reveals cause of death for Gwinnett 16-year-old found dead in woods

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner’s Office has released the autopsy report in the death of a pregnant teenager.

Mia Campos disappeared in June. Her family tracked her GPS to a wooded area in Loganville where they found her body. Police arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with murder.

The medical examiner determined that Campos died from “asphyxia due to neck compression.” The autopsy also confirmed that she was 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Investigators initially arrested and charged Campos’ ex-boyfriend with lying to police. They later charged him Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

“They took everything from her, they took everything from me,” Mia’s father Edward Campos told Channel 2′s Michael Doudna back in July. “And to see your daughter laid down, it’s hard. There are no words for that.”

Monroy was granted bond in August and now awaits a trial.

RELATED STORIES:

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Family of pregnant Gwinnett teen found dead in woods outraged suspect out on bond

©2024 Cox Media Group