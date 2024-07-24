Father of pregnant Gwinnett teen says ex-boyfriend charged with murder ‘didn’t show any love’

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A man is in jail and charged with the murder of a 16-year-old girl and her unborn child. Police are charging the unborn baby’s father, with aggravated assault, felony murder, malice murder, and feticide.

Channel 2′s Michael Doudna talked with the victim’s father in Loganville and learned how they’re reacting to the arrest.

The emotions are still fresh for Edward Campos.

“I will miss her a lot,” he said.

Campos buried his 16-year-old daughter Mia on Monday, one week after her family found her dead in Gwinnett County.

“It was hard for us, not because we buried only one person but two people,” he said.

Mia was seven months pregnant. Jesus Monroy, the man charged with their murder, is the unborn baby’s father. Campos said he had a bad feeling about his daughter’s ex-boyfriend.

“He didn’t show any love. That’s the kind of person that doesn’t have a heart,” Campos said. “I told my daughter so many times to walk away, just walk away.”

But Campos said Mia wanted her son to know his dad. That may be why on July 14, she left her parents’ home to get in Monroy’s car. Campos found his daughter dumped in the woods a few hours later.

“To see your baby girl laid down on the floor, there are no words for that,” he told Doudna.

Police soon declared the death a homicide and took Monroy into custody after they said he lied to police during an interview.

“Jesus was able to lure her away from her residence, and she died of some sort of asphyxiation,” a Gwinnett County police spokesman said.

“When the person closest to her, or a person she knew, was not being truthful in statements, that led them to start digging further,” police added.

“Justice is coming. And it’s coming hard,” Campos told Doudna. “That was my last daughter. He took my daughter, he took her away from me, and he took not just my daughter but he took my grandson away from me too.”

