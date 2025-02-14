Man back in jail facing additional charges after police say he killed pregnant teen

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The man accused of killing a pregnant Gwinnett County teen is back in jail after a grand jury indicted him on charges that he also sexually abused the girl.

Mia Campos disappeared in June. Her family tracked her GPS to a wooded area in Loganville where they found her body. Police arrested and charged her ex-boyfriend, Jesus Monroy, with murder.

The medical examiner determined that Campos died from “asphyxia due to neck compression.” The autopsy also confirmed that she was 38 weeks pregnant at the time of her death.

Investigators initially arrested and charged Campos’ ex-boyfriend with lying to police. They later charged him Monroy with malice murder, felony murder, feticide and aggravated assault.

Monroy was granted bond in August but is now back in jail.

He is currently being charged with malice murder, felony murder, feticide, aggravated assault, enticing a child for indecent purposes, statutory rape, child molestation and three counts of making false statements on top of the new sexual abuse charge.

