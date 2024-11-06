Lucy McBath wins reelection, jumping back to represent GA’s 6th District

ATLANTA — Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath has won reelection, moving back to her original district of the 6th Congressional District of Georgia.

This year, for the second time, McBath crossed district lines to run for a different seat after Republicans redrew her old one. After defeating Republican Jeff Criswell, she’ll once again represent the 6th District north of Atlanta.

McBath was first elected in 2018 in Georgia’s 6th District which covers Atlanta’s inner northern suburbs. After a new map in 2022 added more Republicans to that district, McBath jumped to Georgia’s 7th District which included parts of Gwinnett and Fulton counties. There, she defeated fellow Democratic incumbent Carolyn Bourdeaux in a primary.

McBath has become one of Congress’ foremost voices for stricter gun regulations since she was first elected in 2018 after her son was shot to death.

She also says she wants to work on reducing healthcare disparities in another term.

