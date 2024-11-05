Georgia Election: Polls are now open (live updates)

ATLANTA — Election Day is here and the final run for the race to the White House will be underway in just a few hours.

In Georgia, polling locations open up at 7 a.m. and the more than three million Georgians who have yet to cast their ballots will be able to line up to make their choice for who they want to be the next President of the United States.

On top of picking between Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz or former President Donald Trump and Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance, Georgians have three ballot amendments and referendums to approve or reject, plus a variety of local elections.

Channel 2 Action News will have the latest information on the polls, candidates and election events throughout the day, right here on WSBTV.com and continuing as polls close tonight.

7:35 a.m.

We are about a half an hour in. Smooth opening around the state of Georgia of our polling locations. You can verify your personal voting polling place by checking My Voter Page at https://t.co/3zcKYx7Ru5 pic.twitter.com/OEqZa8uAjM — Gabriel Sterling (@GabrielSterling) November 5, 2024

7 a.m.

The poll are now open across Georgia.

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling location. Click here to check your registration on the Secretary of State’s website.

ELECTION DAY WHAT TO KNOW:

