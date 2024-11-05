Georgia Election: Still haven’t gotten your absentee ballot? Here’s what you need to know

ATLANTA — If you requested an absentee ballot but never got it, yes you can still vote.

Because there is not enough time to request another ballot, you can vote in person on Election Day.

If you choose to do this, you will have to sign a document at your polling station attesting that you voted only once.

If you have an absentee ballot but have not sent it out yet, you will need to take that ballot to your county’s election office.

The drop boxes for those ballots were only through the last day of early voting.

Here are some other things to know:

Voting runs from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. unless an emergency comes up and then a judge will have to rule if that polling place can stay open longer.

If you are still in line at 7 p.m., stay there. You are legally allowed to vote.

You will need to bring some sort of photo ID. That includes a driver’s license, state ID, and a valid passport. See more here.

If you are unable to provide ID, you will be able to vote a provisional ballot. You will need to provide a copy of your ID within three days after the election to your County Board of Elections and Registration. As long as you do so, your provisional ballot will be counted, as long as you are otherwise eligible to vote.

To check your voting status and polling place for Election Day, you can CLICK HERE.

