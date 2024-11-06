Georgia election results: Here are the polling locations staying open late in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Most polls across the state of Georgia are set to close at 7 p.m. But some sites across metro Atlanta will be staying open a little later.

Some of them are staying open because of late starts, others because of breaks that had to be taken because of non-credible threats made against some polling locations.

A DeKalb County polling location at the Reid Cofer Library in Tucker has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. There is no word yet on if it will stay open late.

Here are the polling places where you will have a little extra time to cast your ballot for the next President of the United States:

Cobb County

Mount Paran Church of God (1700 Allgood Rd NE) - Open until 7:20 p.m.

Kell High School (4770 Lee Waters Road) - Open until 7:20 p.m.

Fulton County

Etris Darnell Community Center – Open until 7:45 p.m.

C.H. Gullatt Elementary School – Open until 7:15 p.m.

Southwest Arts Center – Open until 7:43 p.m.

Northwood Elementary School – Open until 7:45 p.m.

Lake Forest Elementary School – Open until 7:10 p.m.

Gwinnett County

Precinct 52 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Road) - Open until 7:58 p.m.

Precinct 112 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Road) - Open until 7:58 p.m.

