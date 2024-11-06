Georgia election results: Here are the polling locations staying open late in metro Atlanta

ATLANTA — Most polls across the state of Georgia are set to close at 7 p.m. But some sites across metro Atlanta will be staying open a little later.
Some of them are staying open because of late starts, others because of breaks that had to be taken because of non-credible threats made against some polling locations.
A DeKalb County polling location at the Reid Cofer Library in Tucker has been evacuated because of a bomb threat. There is no word yet on if it will stay open late.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Here are the polling places where you will have a little extra time to cast your ballot for the next President of the United States:
Cobb County
- Mount Paran Church of God (1700 Allgood Rd NE) - Open until 7:20 p.m.
- Kell High School (4770 Lee Waters Road) - Open until 7:20 p.m.
Fulton County
- Etris Darnell Community Center – Open until 7:45 p.m.
- C.H. Gullatt Elementary School – Open until 7:15 p.m.
- Southwest Arts Center – Open until 7:43 p.m.
- Northwood Elementary School – Open until 7:45 p.m.
- Lake Forest Elementary School – Open until 7:10 p.m.
Gwinnett County
- Precinct 52 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Road) - Open until 7:58 p.m.
- Precinct 112 (Mountain Park Activity Building at 1063 Rockbridge Road) - Open until 7:58 p.m.
RELATED STORIES:
- Georgia election live updates: Hours extended at several polling places across metro Atlanta
- Hundreds of voters assigned to wrong district in City of Mulberry’s first election
- ‘No information compromised:’ Henry Co. confirms precinct left unlocked after early voting
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group