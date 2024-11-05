Hundreds of voters assigned to wrong district in City of Mulberry’s first election

MULBERRY, Ga. — The City of Mulberry is electing its first council members after officially becoming a city earlier this year.

But Gwinnett County election officials say the process for the special election has not been without mistakes.

They say 337 voters were placed in incorrect council districts. Of those, 56 had already cast their ballots during the early voting period.

Those people will not be able to recast their votes in the correct district.

Election officials say extra employees will be at the City of Mulberry’s polling location to make sure the remaining 281 voters receive correct ballots.

The issue only affects the special election for city council, not the presidential election.

