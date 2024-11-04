Georgia election: When do polls open, when do polls close on Election Day?

ATLANTA — Election Day will be here on Tuesday. Georgia voters who hadn’t already cast their ballot during the record-breaking early voting will head to the polls early Tuesday morning.

Here’s what you need to know about how long polls are open.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Where can I vote?

On Election Day, you must vote at your designated polling place. If you don’t have your voter registration card, you can search for your polling location on the Georgia Secretary of State’s website.

The My Voter Page allows you to look at your polling location, check the status of your absentee ballot

Click here to access the My Voter Page.

What time do polls open?

Polls open at 7 a.m. in Georgia. Channel 2 Action News This Morning will have several crews throughout metro Atlanta when the polls open.

What time do polls close?

Georgia’s polls close at 7 p.m. unless an emergency order is granted to keep the polls open past 7 p.m.

What happens if polls close and I am still in line?

If you are in line before the polls close at 7 p.m., stay in line. You have the legal right to vote.

MORE ELECTION 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group