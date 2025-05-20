Lilburn begins $75 million downtown transformation

LILBURN, Ga. — Downtown Lilburn began its ambitious transformation on Tuesday as officials and developers broke ground on “Porch Line,” a $75 million mixed-use project aimed at revitalizing Railroad Avenue.

The development, which passed by a narrow 3-2 city council vote in 2023, aims to balance growth with the city’s small-town charm in the rapidly expanding Gwinnett County community.

“This changes everything. This is going to be the epicenter of everything that happens socially in our city,” Mayor Johnny Crist told Channel 2 Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson.

The project features 269 luxury apartments in a five-story building with upscale amenities including a sky deck, fitness center, co-working space, pet spa and pool courtyard. An estimated 94% of units will have two bedrooms or fewer, limiting school impact, according to city projections.

A six-level parking garage will include 700 spaces, 300 for public use and 400 for residents. The public portion is funded through a $6.7 million non-taxable bond paid by Tax Allocation District revenue.

The development includes 20,000 square feet of retail space, featuring a food hall designed to attract restaurants and boutique shops to create a walkable downtown atmosphere.

RangeWater Real Estate will make $10.4 million in payments to the city over 22 years in lieu of taxes, helping fund additional police officers without raising millage rates for residents.

The project faced significant community opposition in 2023, with some residents fearing it would undermine Lilburn’s character, while supporters see it as necessary for economic vitality.

“We’re not losing our small town charm. This is not the first of 10 big projects,” Crist emphasized. “Only things are going to go up around it that look like it was historic.”

Officially hope for a grand opening by November of 2026.

