Lawrenceville police officer sent to emergency room after crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Lawrenceville police officer was hospitalized after a crash on Monday night.
The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scenic Highway and East Crogan Street at around 9:40 p.m.
Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer on the scene showed a Lawrenceville police cruiser with its front bumper damaged and a couple of fire trucks and other police cars in the area.
Lawrenceville police dispatch said the officer was taken to the emergency room,. but did not suffer any major injuries.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
There was no information about the other car involved in the crash. Neither the officer nor the other driver were identified.
Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the department for further information.
TRENDING STORIES:
- Athens-Clarke Co. family requesting video footage after son is killed by police in alleged shootout
- 2 people injured after tree falls on driving car, power lines in DeKalb County
- Atlanta DEA seizes 2,380 pounds of meth hidden in celery at farmer’s market
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
©2024 Cox Media Group