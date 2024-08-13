Lawrenceville police officer sent to emergency room after crash

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A Lawrenceville police officer was hospitalized after a crash on Monday night.

The two-car crash happened near the intersection of Scenic Highway and East Crogan Street at around 9:40 p.m.

Video from a Channel 2 Action News viewer on the scene showed a Lawrenceville police cruiser with its front bumper damaged and a couple of fire trucks and other police cars in the area.

Lawrenceville police dispatch said the officer was taken to the emergency room,. but did not suffer any major injuries.

There was no information about the other car involved in the crash. Neither the officer nor the other driver were identified.

Channel 2 Action News has reached out to the department for further information.

