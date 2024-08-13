Athens-Clarke Co. family requesting video footage after son is killed by police in alleged shootout

ATHENS-CLARKE COUNTY, Ga. — The family of a 26-year-old man shot and killed by Athens-Clarke County Police is demanding the release of the shooting of their loved one.

“I want justice if there is anything they did wrong. If not, I will ask god for forgiveness for him,” said Daphne Jones, Marquavious Sims’s mother.

Police shot and killed Marquavious Sims early Sunday morning near Athens.

According to police, they received a 911 call about Sims waiving around a Machine gun at the Verizon store near Lexington and Gaines School Roads.

When police arrived, they said Sims did not obey commands, ran across the street to a QT, and shot at officers before police shot and killed him.

However, the family says witnesses say that Sims did not fire at officers, and their son was shot in the back. They say body camera footage could clear up any confusion.

“We just really want to know, did he fire that gun before they shot him? Two cops shot him,” said DeMaret Lewis, Sims’ stepfather. “We are already hurt. How much more can you hurt us? He’s gone. His life was taken, by bullets, and we don’t have any answers.”

In a statement, GBI said in part, “Although we do understand how important it is for them to have those answers, we also want to ensure that we maintain the integrity of the investigation. Once the investigation is done, we’ll give it to the DA’s Office for next steps. The full case file will be subject to release once the criminal justice process is complete.”

Athens County Police Department said in a statement, “Chief Saulters values life and never wishes to showcase the death of another human, regardless of the circumstances. However, the chief assured the family that the department would continue to be open and transparent with them, and if anything was released by the department, he would notify them before any release.”

The family wants the video to be released to help get closure.

“He’s going to be truly missed, you know. So we got to stay strong to make sure our heads are focused to make sure justice is served if it’s wrong,” Jones said.

